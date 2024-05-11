Harry Kane trolled by Domino's over trophyless season
Table of Contents
|Photo: @HKane
The 30-year-old swapped serial underachievers Tottenham Hotspur for perennial winners Bayern Munich last summer in the hope of finally getting his hands on some silverware.
However, despite Kane having another impressive individual season which has seen him score 44 goals in all competitions, he has still been unable to end his trophyless run.
Bayern's Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Real Madrid in midweek ended Kane's hope of winning silverware this season.
READ MORE: Steven Gerrard mocked by newly-promoted Saudi Pro League club
Thomas Tuchel's men suffered an early DFB-Pokal exit and their 11-year Bundesliga reign was brought to a still-unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen before Madrid landed the final blow.
This marks the first time in 12 years that the German giants concludes a season without any silverware.
The situation did not escape the attention of the multinational pizza restaurant chain Domino's, which introduced a new pizza called the "Harry Kane Trophy Pizza".
|Photo: @Dominos_UK
READ MORE: Luís Figo trolls Barcelona fans in Uber Eats advert
During his time at Spurs and with the Three Lions, Kane has had some near misses.
This has included missing out on the Premier League title to Leicester City in 2015/16, losing the Champions League in 2019 to Liverpool and losing the Euro 2020 final in the shootout to Italy.
Post a Comment