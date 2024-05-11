Home

Harry Kane trolled by Domino's over trophyless season

Photo: @HKane
Harry Kane endured another trophyless season in his career, with pizza chain Domino's taking to trolling the England striker.

The 30-year-old swapped serial underachievers Tottenham Hotspur for perennial winners Bayern Munich last summer in the hope of finally getting his hands on some silverware.

However, despite Kane having another impressive individual season which has seen him score 44 goals in all competitions, he has still been unable to end his trophyless run.

Bayern's Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Real Madrid in midweek ended Kane's hope of winning silverware this season.

Thomas Tuchel's men suffered an early DFB-Pokal exit and their 11-year Bundesliga reign was brought to a still-unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen before Madrid landed the final blow.

This marks the first time in 12 years that the German giants concludes a season without any silverware.

The situation did not escape the attention of the multinational pizza restaurant chain Domino's, which introduced a new pizza called the "Harry Kane Trophy Pizza".

Harry Kane trolled by Domino's over trophyless season
Photo: @Dominos_UK
The former Spurs talisman has yet to win a major honour at club or international level.

During his time at Spurs and with the Three Lions, Kane has had some near misses.

This has included missing out on the Premier League title to Leicester City in 2015/16, losing the Champions League in 2019 to Liverpool and losing the Euro 2020 final in the shootout to Italy.

