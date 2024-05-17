Why Marcus Rashford snapped at fan during warm-ups before Newcastle game
Despite bagging an impressive 30 goals last season, Rashford has been having a tough go this year.
Many supporters have grown tired of his poor performances this term, and on Wednesday that resulted in an ugly altercation at Old Trafford.
Rashford and the rest of the United substitutes had been going through their stretches close to the touchline.
As reported by Manchester Evening News, the confrontation started when a supporter seated in the Stretford End shouted, "If you wanna go, go!"
This comment was perceived to be in relation to growing rumours surrounding Rashford's future with the club.
Despite signing a fresh five-year contract last July, whispers of a summer exit have started doing the rounds.
Unamused by the remarks thrown at him, Rashford responded whilst pointing at his shirt badge, "Why don't you go? "
In a heated moment, another fan defended the 26-year-old by saying, "Rashford, don't listen to him!"
After an exchange of words, Christian Eriksen had to step in and guide Rashford away from the scene before stewards confronted the heckler.
This treatment of rashford is just going too far, can see it’s clearly getting to him too. pic.twitter.com/e07Vitxweg— Jacob (@JacobHorsfall_) May 15, 2024
