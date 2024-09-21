Boca Jr legend lifts lid on Man Utd interest
|Photo: Denis Doyle/GETTY IMAGES
The now 46-year-old, who is now the president of boyhood club Boca, is fondly remembered as one of the greatest playmakers of all time.
The Argentine had caught the eye of former United boss Ferguson when he was at Villarreal.
Riquelme guided the Yellow Submarine to the Champions League semi-finals in 2006, and Ferguson was thoroughly impressed with the midfielder's performances.
READ MORE: Chelsea legend named most 'annoying' player by Sir Alex Ferguson
The Scot himself personally talked to the Villarreal president about a transfer for Riquelme, but he was told that the former Barcelona player was not for sale under any circumstances.
Speaking to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, Riquelme said:
We played the semi-final with Arsenal in England and he [Ferguson] was at the hotel.
He spoke with the president of Villarreal and there was Daniel [Bolotnicoff], who is my representative. He was there because he had gone to buy me.
They finished the meeting and Dani says to me, "He wants to say hello." He came to buy.
Then I say to him, "What did you tell him?" And there he answers, "The sports city, El Madrigal [Stadium], is for sale... everything is for sale, except Riquelme."
There I told my representative, "Tell Ferguson that I will never forget these five minutes in my life again, but that if the president doesn't want to sell me, I'll stay in Villarreal." So, I greeted him and I went to have a mate.
Then we had to go play the Audi Cup with Boca in Germany and he went to the press conference. He said that It had been true that he wanted to buy me and that every time they go to buy a Manchester United player, they want them to respond like me.
Ferguson's failed efforts to sign Riquelme opened the door for the arrival of Michael Carrick from Tottenham Hotspur, and the rest is history.
