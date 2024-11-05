Someone throws pig's head onto pitch during Corinthians vs Palmeiras game

An unusual incident occurred in the Brazilian Série A when a pig's head was thrown onto the field during Corinthians' 2-0 win over Palmeiras on Tuesday.The Paulista derby between Corinthians and Palmeiras at the Neo Química Arena was highly charged, with much at stake on the field.In the 29th minute of the match, Corinthians fans threw an actual pig's head onto the pitch as Raphael Veiga was getting ready to take a corner kick for Palmeiras.Corinthians forward Yuri Alberto spotted the head and rushed to it, kicking it away from the area of play.Afterwards, a club official retrieved it from behind the advertising boards.The authorities are now investigating how the head got into the stadium.

However, the pig's head was not just a mere way to cause distraction in the game but much more than that.Back in 1969, Corinthians president Wadih Helu called his opposite number "a pig", after Palmeiras refused to suspend a game between the two following the death of twoplayers in a traffic accident.This nickname haunted Palmeiras fans for years until 1986 when they officially adopted the pig, Porco Gobbato, as their mascot.