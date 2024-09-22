José Mourinho mocked as 'The Crying One' after Galatasaray loss

Get new posts by email: Subscribe

Galatasaray have taken to social media to celebrate their derby victory against rivals Fenerbahçe by mocking José Mourinho as "The Crying One".Mourinho's Fenerbahçe fell to a 3-1 defeat at home by Istanbul rivals Galatasaray after strikes from Dries Mertens and Gabriel Sara, as well as a Dominik Livaković own goal.The derby defeat saw Mourinho's frustrations boil over as he decided to walk out of the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium without attending the post-match press conference.Galatasaray appeared to take great delight in Mourinho's frustration and couldn't resist the opportunity to take a lighthearted dig at the Portuguese tactician.After the heated battle in Istanbul, the official Galatasaray X account posted a photoshopped image of a book titled: "The Crying One", that included a front cover of Mourinho in tears.Mourinho has been in charge of Fenerbahçe since early June and Saturday's derby was his 10th game in charge and his second defeat.He also lost to Lille in a Champions League qualifier - a result which saw them relegated to the Europa League.