José Mourinho mocked as 'The Crying One' after Galatasaray loss
Mourinho's Fenerbahçe fell to a 3-1 defeat at home by Istanbul rivals Galatasaray after strikes from Dries Mertens and Gabriel Sara, as well as a Dominik Livaković own goal.
The derby defeat saw Mourinho's frustrations boil over as he decided to walk out of the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium without attending the post-match press conference.
Galatasaray appeared to take great delight in Mourinho's frustration and couldn't resist the opportunity to take a lighthearted dig at the Portuguese tactician.
After the heated battle in Istanbul, the official Galatasaray X account posted a photoshopped image of a book titled: "The Crying One", that included a front cover of Mourinho in tears.
He also lost to Lille in a Champions League qualifier - a result which saw them relegated to the Europa League.
