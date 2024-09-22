Home fenerbahce galatasaray jose mourinho off beat rivalry snapshot troll

José Mourinho mocked as 'The Crying One' after Galatasaray loss

Photo: @Galatasaray
Galatasaray have taken to social media to celebrate their derby victory against rivals Fenerbahçe by mocking José Mourinho as "The Crying One".

Mourinho's Fenerbahçe fell to a 3-1 defeat at home by Istanbul rivals Galatasaray after strikes from Dries Mertens and Gabriel Sara, as well as a Dominik Livaković own goal.

The derby defeat saw Mourinho's frustrations boil over as he decided to walk out of the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium without attending the post-match press conference.

Galatasaray appeared to take great delight in Mourinho's frustration and couldn't resist the opportunity to take a lighthearted dig at the Portuguese tactician.

After the heated battle in Istanbul, the official Galatasaray X account posted a photoshopped image of a book titled: "The Crying One", that included a front cover of Mourinho in tears.

Photo: @GalatasaraySK
Mourinho has been in charge of Fenerbahçe since early June and Saturday's derby was his 10th game in charge and his second defeat.

He also lost to Lille in a Champions League qualifier - a result which saw them relegated to the Europa League.

