BBC mock Cristiano Ronaldo after penalty miss vs Slovenia
|Photo: @Cristiano
Portugal were taken to extra-time in the Euro 2024 round of 16 by a determined Slovenia side who held the Euro 2016 winners to 0-0 after 90 minutes.
On the stroke of half-time of extra-time though, Roberto Martínez's side were awarded a penalty.
Ronaldo stepped up and looked set to break the deadlock and send Portugal through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.
However, the 39-year-old had his spot-kick thwarted by Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who produced a world-class save to tip Ronaldo's penalty onto the post and out of play.
The whistle was then immediately blown for a quick break but Ronaldo couldn't hold back the tears and broke down in front of his teammates.
Nah I can't believe the Misstiano Penaldo graphic is real pic.twitter.com/HlBqGRC5xX— pausa y vuelta (@PausayVuelta) July 1, 2024
And it seemed like someone at the BBC had little sympathy for the former Manchester United and Real Madrid ace.
As Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and José Fonte analysed Oblak's save, a graphic popped up in the bottom left of the screen which read "Misstiano Penaldo".
|Photo: @FplMode
In the penalty shootout, the Al-Nassr forward scored Portugal's first penalty, whilst Diogo Costa saved all three of Slovenia's efforts
Portugal will know take on France in a mouth-watering quarter-final clash on Friday.
