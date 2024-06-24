Spain could break German employment law for playing 'underage' Lamine Yamal
|Photo: @SEFutbol
At 16-years-old, the Barcelona phenom has been one of the stars of Euro 2024 and is establishing himself as someone who can become the best in the world.
Yamal's participation in the tournament, though, conflicts with a German youth protection law that applies to all minors under 18.
Under German law, anybody under the age of 18 is not allowed to work past 8 p.m. in order to protect them in the workplace.
There are exceptions for athletes, though, who can work until 11 p.m., but this includes things like showering and media obligations.
READ MORE: Fans risk hefty fines for wearing fake shirts at Euro 2024
Since Spain's final group stage game against Albania kicks off at 9 p.m., there is the possibility that the game could overrun.
If Spain's knockout game goes to extra time and Yamal is involved, it would be difficult to comply with the law, putting La Roja at risk of having to pay a €30k fine.
However, it would certainly be a major surprise if German authorities decide to take action against Spain considering Yamal's well-being isn't being harmed.
It is another anecdote that can be added to the Yamal story, with the prodigy doing his homework whilst he's out in Germany.
