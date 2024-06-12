Home education euro 2024 lamine yamal news off beat off field

Why Lamine Yamal brings SCHOOL HOMEWORK to Euro 2024

Updated: 0 min read
Table of Contents
Why Lamine Yamal brings HOMEWORK to Euro 2024
Photo: @SEFutbol
Spain rising star Lamine Yamal has explained how his focus at Euro 2024 wouldn't just be on football after taking his school homework to Germany.

Yamal broke onto the scene with Barcelona last season, making his debut at the age of 15.

Since then, the winger has quickly developed into a key player for the Catalan giants and earned a first call-up to the national team in September 2023.

At 16 years, 57 days, Yamal became the youngest player to ever feature and score for La Roja.

The teen star has since racked up seven caps for his country and is viewed as one of the best young talents in the world of football.

READ MORE: Barcelona & PSG boycott TV network over racist Lamine Yamal remark

Unlike most 16-year-old's who soon will be preparing for their summer holidays, Yamal is likely to be a key player for Luis de la Fuente's side in the European Championship this summer.

However, Yamal admitted he still has to keep his teachers happy by doing his school homework over the course of the tournament.

Whilst he is concentrating with the Spanish national team, his educational obligations pursue him in spite of the European Championship.

Speaking after arriving in Germany ahead of Spain's opener against Croatia on Saturday, Yamal, who turns 17 on July, said:

I've brought my homework with me because I'm in the 4th year of ESO [the last year of compulsory school study].

I have online classes too and those are going fine. I hope the teacher doesn't get mad at me

Just now, I was watching the European Championship lying on the sofa with my mother.

We're not here for a stroll, but to make history. I hope to go far in the Euros.

The Barcelona wonderkid is set to be the youngest player to appear at a European Championship game against Croatia in Berlin on Saturday.

He will be 16 years and 338 days, breaking Poland midfielder Kacper Kozłowski's record of 17 years and 246 days at Euro 2020.

Get new posts by email:

Post a Comment