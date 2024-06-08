Spain announce Euro 2024 squad with touching video

Spain have announced their Euro 2024 squad, but it is not something fans would have expected.Euro 2024 is now just days away as nations continue to finalise their 26-man squads for the tournament.Spain coach Luis de la Fuente recently announced his selections for the European Championship, kicking off on June 14.However, the Spanish announcement offered a touching tribute to each individual player.The video, posted to social media on Friday, is narrated by tennis legend Rafael Nadal, whilst the players were announced by their family members and friends.

🥹 Papá, amigo, nieto, hermano, marido... Tengo algo importante que decirte: 𝗩𝗔𝗦 𝗔 𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥 𝗘𝗡 𝗟𝗔 #EURO2024.



Esta es la lista definitiva de España para la @EURO2024 y no hay mejor narrador para este vídeo que alguien que sabe MUCHO de GANAR: @RafaelNadal.#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/j9AytBlxYM — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) June 7, 2024

Spain lifted back-to-back Euros in 2008 and 2012, but have often struggled in international tournaments since.They reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals and won the 2023 Nations League, but crashed out of the 2022 World Cup in the round of 16.begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Croatia on June 15, before playing Italy on June 20 and Albania on June 24.

SPAIN SQUAD FOR 2024 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP:



Goalkeepers: David Raya, Álex Remiro, Unai Simón.



Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Marc Cucurella, Nacho Fernández, Álex Grimaldo, Aymeric Laporte, Robin Le Normand, Jesús Navas, Daniel Vivian.



Midfielders: Álex Baena, Fermín López, Mikel Merino, Pedri, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, Martín Zubimendi.



Forwards: Joselu, Álvaro Morata, Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ayoze Pérez, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal.