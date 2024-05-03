Fans left raging after Euro 2024 ticket portal crashes
|Photo: @EURO2024DE
Around 100,000 tickets were released on Thursday with the tournament just over a month away.
EURO 2024 ticket hunting. pain. pic.twitter.com/gYMPQDOjxl— Cenk (@cenkFC_) May 2, 2024
Got absolutely no hope of Euro tickets. Been queuing since 10:40 🤦♂️ #euro2024 pic.twitter.com/ST9ZnNataI— Cameron 🏴#DaiOut (@ronniemac93) May 2, 2024
Me in the #EURO2024 Ticket Portal waiting room, after entering the CAPTCHA for the 48th time 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XPqtZFu9ss— Non League Dad 👨👦👦🏟️⚽ (@NonLeagueDad) May 2, 2024
What a fuc*ing joke it was @UEFA!!!!— CristiC. 🇷🇴 ᛤ (@CristiC81) May 2, 2024
Waited in a queue for 5 hours to get 2 tickets for @hai_romania vs @uafukraine at EURO 2024 and when finally my turn came an error popped out.
Such a disgrace!!! It’s true in the end that all tickets are sold to your friends and families. pic.twitter.com/AlAQdOj5Qt
What am I supposed to do ? #EURO2024 #eurotickets euro ticket euro tickets pic.twitter.com/Sdl0nGrAur— Szymon🇵🇱 (@szymonbayern) May 2, 2024
This #euro2024 ticket portal is a disgrace. First it’s technical errors and then it’s asking for captcha codes which aren’t displaying on either laptop or phone and sounds like I’m not the only one! @EURO2024 what are you going to do about it? Nothing I assume! So frustrating pic.twitter.com/L8D00HnorD— Kevin Pendleton (@KevinPendleton1) May 2, 2024
What a shambles the Euro 2024 ticket website is. Constant technical errors then it doesn’t show a ‘Captcha’ so I request a new one and it blocks me 😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rnvcrrzZ9P— Alex 😵💫 (@waxadaid) May 2, 2024
