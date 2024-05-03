Fans left raging after Euro 2024 ticket portal crashes

The Euro 2024 ticket portal has crashed with hundreds of thousands of fans desperately trying to buy last-minute tickets for this summer's event.Around 100,000 tickets were released on Thursday with the tournament just over a month away.

Before making their purchases, fans were made to wait in an online queue.

However, potential buyers were left frustrated after being greeted with an error message when they joined a queue.

What a fuc*ing joke it was @UEFA!!!!



Waited in a queue for 5 hours to get 2 tickets for @hai_romania vs @uafukraine at EURO 2024 and when finally my turn came an error popped out.



Such a disgrace!!! It’s true in the end that all tickets are sold to your friends and families. pic.twitter.com/AlAQdOj5Qt — CristiC. 🇷🇴 ᛤ (@CristiC81) May 2, 2024 What am I supposed to do ? #EURO2024 #eurotickets euro ticket euro tickets pic.twitter.com/Sdl0nGrAur — Szymon🇵🇱 (@szymonbayern) May 2, 2024

Others were blocked by a faulty captcha system which asked users to type out some numbers but failed to display any numbers.

This #euro2024 ticket portal is a disgrace. First it’s technical errors and then it’s asking for captcha codes which aren’t displaying on either laptop or phone and sounds like I’m not the only one! @EURO2024 what are you going to do about it? Nothing I assume! So frustrating pic.twitter.com/L8D00HnorD — Kevin Pendleton (@KevinPendleton1) May 2, 2024

Some fans were even blocked from queuing altogether for refreshing the webpage too often in an attempt to overcome the technical problems.

What a shambles the Euro 2024 ticket website is. Constant technical errors then it doesn’t show a ‘Captcha’ so I request a new one and it blocks me 😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rnvcrrzZ9P — Alex 😵‍💫 (@waxadaid) May 2, 2024

It is not the first time users have had issues with UEFA ticketing services, with similar technical difficulties arising during Euro 2020.