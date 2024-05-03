Home

Fans left raging after Euro 2024 ticket portal crashes

Photo: @EURO2024DE
The Euro 2024 ticket portal has crashed with hundreds of thousands of fans desperately trying to buy last-minute tickets for this summer's event.

Around 100,000 tickets were released on Thursday with the tournament just over a month away.

Before making their purchases, fans were made to wait in an online queue.

However, potential buyers were left frustrated after being greeted with an error message when they joined a queue.

Others were blocked by a faulty captcha system which asked users to type out some numbers but failed to display any numbers.

Some fans were even blocked from queuing altogether for refreshing the webpage too often in an attempt to overcome the technical problems.

It is not the first time users have had issues with UEFA ticketing services, with similar technical difficulties arising during Euro 2020.

