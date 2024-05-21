England announce provisional Euro 2024 squad

England manager Gareth Southgate has announced his 33-man long list for Euro 2024, with surprising omissions of Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson.The Three Lions are looking to conquer Europe for the first time this summer, having come so close at Wembley three years ago.And with the festival of football on the horizon, Southgate has named an extended training squad of 33 players ahead of the tournament.And the former Middlesbrough boss has elected to snub two of his former favourites with other household names missing out on the squad.The main omission is Rashford, who has been a key England player under Southgate, having featured in all three major tournaments that have taken place during the 53-year-old's reign.However, his poor form this season has ultimately stopped him from playing in a fourth-straight major international competition.Rashford isn't the only big-name player to have been omitted from the squad.Henderson, Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Jadon Sancho will all have the summer off as they've not been called up for the tournament.

Meanwhile, five uncapped stars made the initial cut.James Trafford, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jarell Quansah, Curtis Jones and Adam Wharton were all included.Southgate still has to cut down his squad to 26 men, which will be announced on June 7.