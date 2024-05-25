Why some of Europe's best players missing from Euro 2024 sticker album?
For almost 50 years, collecting and swapping stickers has been an essential accompaniment to the action for fans of all ages - from kids in the school playground to colleagues at the office.
Panini are the company that have become synonymous with providing those feel-good memories for millions of football fans across the globe.
However, long-time provider Panini have been replaced by American trading card giant Topps for Euro 2024.
And Topps have infuriated customers worldwide with their sticker selection, with stars such as Kylian Mbappé and Phil Foden not featuring in the official album.
Elsewhere, hosts Germany are without either of their first-choice goalkeepers in Manuel Neuer and Marc-André ter Stegen, whilst Antonio Rüdiger and Kai Havertz are also absent.
Whilst Topps have the official Euro 2024 rights, they don't own the rights for every player or nation, with Panini still holding the rights to certain players and teams.
Whilst we are disappointed that a small number of players are missing, this is due to the tournament's former sticker partner having blocked certain parts of the collection to the detriment of the fans.
Unlike the former sticker partner, we are committed to the fans and believe the offering of stickers and cards - and range of current and former players - will get everyone excited for the tournament.
