Didier Deschamps explains decision to recall N'Golo Kanté for Euro 2024
|Photo: Getty Images
The 33-year-old made a surprise return to the French national team after a two-year absence as Deschamps announced Les Bleus' 25-man roster for Euro 2024 on Thursday.
Kanté missed the entirety of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar through injury and has not represented France since June 2022.
However, the midfielder has rediscovered his physical prowess since joining Al-Ittihad from Chelsea last summer, racking up 28 appearances in the Saudi Pro League this campaign.
Justifying Kanté's selection, Deschamps told reporters:
N'Golo Kanté was coming out of a 2022/2023 season where he did not play much.
He had a full season, certainly not in a European Championship but he has regained all his physical abilities.
From his experience, I am convinced that the French team will be better with him. He has regained his athletic abilities.
We can discuss the specific intensity in Saudi Arabia, but he played more than 4,000 minutes during the season, that's more than 40 games.
Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga have shone at Real Madrid this season, whilst Deschamps can also call upon Adrien Rabiot, Youssouf Fofana and Warren Zaïre-Emery.
With N'Golo, no matter the situation, there is never a problem. He's an angel. Everyone likes him.
He has no guarantees. To be honest, the seven midfielders can be the starters that he deserves or that I give him.
He has a status and that weighs, but it's N'Golo, and N'Golo is fine, he's fine all the time.
After defeat in the final at home in 2016 and a disappointing early exit in 2021, France come into Euro 2024 among the pre-tournament favourites to win a third European Championship after victory in 1984 and 2000.
France will begin their Euro campaign in Germany on June 17 against Austria, before taking on the Netherlands four days later and completing their group-stage matches against Poland on June 25.
