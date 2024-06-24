Albania's Mirlind Daku slapped with two-game ban for offensive chants

Photo: Getty Images

UEFA have banned Albania forward Mirlind Daku for two games after leading his country's fans in derogatory chants with a megaphone.The 26-year-old took a megaphone at the end of Albania's 2-2 draw with Croatia on Wednesday, and sang anti-North Macedonia and anti-Serbia songs.He is alleged to encourage Albanian fans to chant, "F*** Macedonia" and "F*** Serbs".

The Serbian FA were so angry that they threatened to withdraw form Euro 2024 if UEFA did not deal with the matter.The general secretary of the Football Association of Serbia (FSS), Jovan Šurbatović, issued the threat amid an ongoing investigation by UEFA into allegations England players were subjected to monkey chants at their opening 1-0 win over Serbia.And now the European governing body have confirmed their punishment among a series of sanctions arising from the game in Hamburg.Daku, who previously represented Kosovo before switching allegiance last year, has been slapped with two-game ban which means the Rubin Kazan man cannot play until the last eight if Albania go that far.He was found guilty of "failing to comply with the general principles of conduct, for violating the basic rules of decent conduct, for using sports events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and for bringing the sport of football into disrepute."Daku had earlier apologised for his actions on social media.Additionally, the Football Association of Albania (FSHF) were fined a total of €47,500 for lighting fireworks, invading a pitch, and disseminating offensive messages in addition to the forward's inital charge.