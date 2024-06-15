Scots dad takes son out of school to go on 'educational trip' at Euro 2024

I think in England it is a lot more frowned upon but there have not been issues in the past when we have gone to World Cups and Euros.



It is also going to be an educational trip as we will be learning about different cultures while building memories for life.



He is only 12 and he has been to 24 countries including Brazil and Russia. This is nothing new for him.



A quote that has always stuck with me is, "Football is not about winning or losing, it is about who you are watching it with" and that has always stuck in my head.



I've been here, there and everywhere following Scotland. Aleks come along and he loves it, it is our thing now.

Get new posts by email: Subscribe

A diehard Scotland supporter has gone viral after whisking his son off on an "educational trip" to watch the Euro 2024.Iain Meiklejohn was celebrated online after sharing a picture of the email he sent to Forresters High School in Edinburgh.The 48-year-old fan emailed his 12-year-old son's school to let them know that he would be missing upcoming classes as he was taking him on an "educational trip through Germany."Iain, who has been part of the Tartan Army for the last 30 years, shared the contents of his comical email in a post on X showing how he had informed the school about their plans.Not everyone was convinced that Iain was telling the truth though, until he shared posted pictures of them in Germany.Whilst parents in Scotland do not face £60 fines for unauthorised non-attendance like in England, they can be handed "attendance orders" ordering them to explain a child's absence.And those without a reasonable excuse could end up being fined up to £1,000.Speaking to, Iain said he was not concerned about any repercussions from the council or school authorities over his son's absence as he has done so in the past without having any issues.He has previously taken Aleks to the World Cups in Russia and Brazil and the last European Championships.Despite the hype, Iain and Aleks were left bitterly disappointed when Scotland were beaten by Germany 5-1 in the opening match of the tournament on Friday.