Scots dad takes son out of school to go on 'educational trip' at Euro 2024
Table of Contents
|Photo: @meiklejohn21
Iain Meiklejohn was celebrated online after sharing a picture of the email he sent to Forresters High School in Edinburgh.
The 48-year-old fan emailed his 12-year-old son's school to let them know that he would be missing upcoming classes as he was taking him on an "educational trip through Germany."
READ MORE: Why Chinese soccer fans pouring money into Singapore keeper's food stall
Iain, who has been part of the Tartan Army for the last 30 years, shared the contents of his comical email in a post on X showing how he had informed the school about their plans.
|Photo: @meiklejohn21
|Photo: @meiklejohn21
And those without a reasonable excuse could end up being fined up to £1,000.
READ MORE: Brentford fan gets Neal 'Maupay you're a cheat' tattoo
Speaking to Edinburgh Live, Iain said he was not concerned about any repercussions from the council or school authorities over his son's absence as he has done so in the past without having any issues.
He has previously taken Aleks to the World Cups in Russia and Brazil and the last European Championships.
I think in England it is a lot more frowned upon but there have not been issues in the past when we have gone to World Cups and Euros.
It is also going to be an educational trip as we will be learning about different cultures while building memories for life.
He is only 12 and he has been to 24 countries including Brazil and Russia. This is nothing new for him.
A quote that has always stuck with me is, "Football is not about winning or losing, it is about who you are watching it with" and that has always stuck in my head.
I've been here, there and everywhere following Scotland. Aleks come along and he loves it, it is our thing now.
Despite the hype, Iain and Aleks were left bitterly disappointed when Scotland were beaten by Germany 5-1 in the opening match of the tournament on Friday.
Also Read:
- Scotland star John McGinn poses in 'goggles' celebration for Euro 2024 squad photo
- Why Lamine Yamal brings SCHOOL HOMEWORK to Euro 2024
- Fans risk hefty fines for wearing fake shirts at Euro 2024
- Why some of Europe's best players missing from Euro 2024 sticker album?
- Fans left raging after Euro 2024 ticket portal crashes
Post a Comment