Brentford fan gets Neal 'Maupay you're a cheat' tattoo

Neal Maupay has been left almost speechless after a Brentford fan fulfilled a promise he made by getting a tattoo dedicated to the striker.One cheeky Brentford supporter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, he would get a tattoo of whatever Maupay's choice if the Frenchman replied to him.

if @nealmaupay_ replies i’ll get a tattoo of his choice 🫡 — lewis 🐝🐝🐝 (@bfclewis2) May 24, 2024

And keen to never miss a joke, the 27-year-old quoted the tweet with an infamous quip from AFTV, "Maupay, you're a cheat."

Back in 2020, Ty from AFTV had been left fuming at Maupay's actions during Brighton & Hove Albion's clash with Arsenal , which left then-Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno injured.To everyone's surprise, the Brentford fan actually went through with the dare, and even went a step further as he also got Maupay's Brentford shirt tattooed on his arm.

Oh my fucking god he actually did it 😭😭😭 https://t.co/JUCEWV71VM — Neal Maupay (@nealmaupay_) May 25, 2024