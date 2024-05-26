Brentford fan gets Neal 'Maupay you're a cheat' tattoo
|Photo: @nealmaupay_
One cheeky Brentford supporter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, he would get a tattoo of whatever Maupay's choice if the Frenchman replied to him.
if @nealmaupay_ replies i’ll get a tattoo of his choice 🫡— lewis 🐝🐝🐝 (@bfclewis2) May 24, 2024
“Maupay you’re a cheat” https://t.co/N5DR6qB5xq— Neal Maupay (@nealmaupay_) May 24, 2024
To everyone's surprise, the Brentford fan actually went through with the dare, and even went a step further as he also got Maupay's Brentford shirt tattooed on his arm.
Oh my fucking god he actually did it 😭😭😭 https://t.co/JUCEWV71VM— Neal Maupay (@nealmaupay_) May 25, 2024
