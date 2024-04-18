Portsmouth star flashes bum during promotion celebrations

Portsmouth defender Joe Rafferty made sure he had a night to remember after interrupting teammate's promotion speech by mooning the celebrating supporters.
A 3-2 win over Barnsley at Fratton Park on Tuesday night secured the League One title for the South Coast club.
Promotion to the Championship ends Portsmouth's 12-year spell outside English football's second tier, with the club falling as low as League Two in 2013 due to crippling financial struggles.
Pompey were relegated from the Championship in 2012 after receiving a 10-point deduction for entering administration for the second time in two years.
Naturally, there were ecstatic scenes following the club's promotion, and the celebrations spilled over to the Portsmouth branch of the O'Neill's Irish pub chain later in the night.
As the party got going, Rafferty mooned the audience in a moment of excitement, as captain Marlon Pack was attempting to deliver a speech to jubilant fans.
Nice speech from Marlon Pack interrupted by Joey Rafferty… #Pompey pic.twitter.com/iMdJ4ALqD9— Jordan (@WebbJ96) April 17, 2024
