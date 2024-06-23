SIX selfie-hunting Cristiano Ronaldo fans invade pitch in Portugal win

Portugal's 3-0 victory over Turkey on Saturday was marred by SIX attempts by pitch invaders trying to get a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo As one of the greatest players of all-time, it comes as no surprise that many fans are desperate to meet Ronaldo.With the score at 3-0 and Portugal all but home and dry, a young fan took the chance to dash onto the pitch to take a selfie with the 39-year-old.On that occasion, Ronaldo was more than happy to take a moment and provide the child with a moment he will never forget.

Bir taraftar, sahaya atladı ve Ronaldo ile fotoğraf çekildi pic.twitter.com/sECei3LRsZ — Selen Cansu Aksoy (@selencansu5) June 22, 2024

The first incident, though, led to other supporters also trying their luck.Another pitch invader was able to reach Ronaldo and got his phone out to grab a selfie, although this time the former Manchester United and Real Madrid ace appeared irked.

Bu da Ronaldo’ya koştu.

Ama Ronaldo karşılıksız bıraktı. Ronaldo’nun tepkisine bakın. pic.twitter.com/DUJjoY6wKA — Ertem Şener (@ertemsener) June 22, 2024

The situation developed into something of a farce in injury-time when two more supporters managed to breach security and made it onto the Signal Iduna Park pitch.Both invaders were fortunately dealt with swiftly and the game was not halted for too long.

Ronaldo and the rest of the Portuguese and Turkish players appeared incredibly frustrated with the invasions, before two more entered the field of play after the final whistle.

It is a concern. It is a concern because today we were lucky that the intentions of the fans were good.



I think we all love a fan that recognises the big stars and the big icons in their lives. I think we all agree with that. But you can understand that there is a very, very difficult moment.



If those intentions are wrong, the players are exposed and we need to be careful with that.



I don't think it should happen in a football pitch. I think there is a lot of security and there is a lot of protection.



What you do is that probably the measures get worse for the future. It is not good to get the players so exposed when you have people running on the pitch.

