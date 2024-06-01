Pitch invaders halt Champions League final after just 30 seconds
Dortmund and Madrid went head-to-head at Wembley on Saturday evening after weeks of build up.
Both sets of fans were in great spirits before the encounter, with each side of the England national stadium taking turns belting out tunes in support of their clubs.
However, as soon as the game swung into action, it was quickly halted after three pitch invaders made it onto the pitch within 30 seconds of the match.
The ball had been rolled back to Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois before the first invader was spotted.
One of the men that stormed the pitch attempted to take a selfie with Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham.
Another was caught on camera recreating Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark "SIU" celebration.
Security did their best to thwart the three men and were even assisted by Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.
The incident caused a delay of two minutes before play was resumed as Madrid would go on to win the final 2-0 thanks to goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinícius.
The three troublemakers made their way onto the Wembley pitch were all wearing T-shirts with the name "Mellstroy," which is the name of a social media influencer from Belarus.
It later transpired that he reportedly offered £300,000 to anyone who stormed the Wembley pitch wearing his name on their clothing.
A Wembley spokesperson later confirmed that all of the pitch invaders had been arrested.
It is illegal to enter the field of play at Wembley Stadium, and we strongly condemn the actions of those who interrupted the UEFA Champions League Final shortly after kick-off.
All of the individuals have now been arrested. We will support the relevant authorities to ensure appropriate action is taken.
The 2019 Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur was also delayed due to a pitch invasion by sexy influencer Kinsey Wolanski.
