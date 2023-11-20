 Mo Salah targeted by pitch invaders during Egypt vs Sierra Leone game | inside World Soccer


Mo Salah targeted by pitch invaders during Egypt vs Sierra Leone game

Monday, November 20, 2023

Mo Salah targeted by pitch invaders during Egypt vs Sierra Leone game

Mohamed Salah had to be escorted off the pitch by military officers after the Liverpool forward was targeted by pitch invaders.

Scary scenes unfolded in the closing moments of Egypt's World Cup qualifier on Sunday against Sierre Leone when a group of supporters invaded the pitch and charged toward Salah.

Security rushed on to the field and formed a protective ring around the 31-year-old as chaos played out inside the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Liberia.

Minutes later and a shaken Salah was escorted by military officers as he made his way down the tunnel.

Whilst it remains to be seen what the intentions of the pitch invaders were, security took no risks by acting forcefully.

In the end, Egypt recorded a convincing 2-0 win, with former Aston Villa forward Trezeguet bagging himself a brace.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Monday, November 20, 2023
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License