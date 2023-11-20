Mo Salah targeted by pitch invaders during Egypt vs Sierra Leone game

Mohamed Salah had to be escorted off the pitch by military officers after the Liverpool forward was targeted by pitch invaders.
Scary scenes unfolded in the closing moments of Egypt's World Cup qualifier on Sunday against Sierre Leone when a group of supporters invaded the pitch and charged toward Salah.
Security rushed on to the field and formed a protective ring around the 31-year-old as chaos played out inside the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Liberia.
🎥 Mohamed Salah almost gets attacked as opposition fans run onto the pitch and surround Salah.pic.twitter.com/wgG5bKrRov— Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) November 19, 2023
Look at the security that Salah has around him 🤯pic.twitter.com/sNZcYbWIGJ— Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) November 19, 2023
In the end, Egypt recorded a convincing 2-0 win, with former Aston Villa forward Trezeguet bagging himself a brace.