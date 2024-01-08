Father of Serie C player invades pitch, throws punch at goalkeeper

Shocking scenes in the end of a Serie C game on Sunday when the father of Cesena player Cristian Shpendi ran on the field and punched the Olbia goalkeeper.
The problems started when Shpendi was forced to leave the field due to a nasty cut to his eyebrow, caused during a collision with Olbia goalkeeper Filippo Rinaldi.
At the final whistle, Shpendi's father, identified as Arben Shpendi, rushed onto the pitch and attempted to attack Rinaldi, before he was intercepted by members of the Cesena staff.
The incident sparked chaos and resulted in a red card for Shpendi and a suspension for his father.