Salt Bae lifts lid on World Cup final pitch invasion

Salt Bae has spoken about his actions in the aftermath of the final of World Cup 2022.
The celebrity chef, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, sparked controversy in Qatar last December when he made his way on to the pitch of the Lusail Stadium following Argentina's dramatic win against France.
He was seen posing with the trophy, biting a winner's medal, and taking selfies with players.
His actions were criticised by some fans, who felt that he was disrespecting the trophy and the players.
The 39-year-old was invited to the final as a guest of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, but he did not have proper authorisation to enter the field.
FIFA subsequently launched an investigation into the incident, and Gökçe was banned from attending any future FIFA events.
Now, Gökçe has revealed his thinking behind his actions - and vowed never to repeat his mistake.
Speaking to The Times, he said:
It was a combination of my love of Argentina and my excitement. I love Argentina, I've lived there. I went to support them. Many of [the players] have come to the restaurant. I didn't feel a stranger.
I didn't go on the pitch with the purpose of advertising, I just felt like it. Then it was a bit of a surprise.
It was a special moment. I can't do anything about the reason I was there, but I would never, ever step on the World Cup pitch again.