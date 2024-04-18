Fans confused at Real Madrid players AVOID stepping on Man City's crest

Football fans on social media were left confused as to why Real Madrid stars purposely avoided walking on Manchester City's badge when heading out to train at the Etihad.
It came ahead of their decisive Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday, with the Madrid team stepping out onto the pitch ahead of what appeared to be a team-run.
As the players made their way through the tunnel out on to the pitch, cameras caught a number of Los Blancos squad, including Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior, diligently avoiding stepping on the City crest emblazoned on the floor of the corridor.
The gesture follows something of a tradition in Spain of not stepping across a club crest.
