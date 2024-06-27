Home cristiano ronaldo euro 2024 fans off beat streaker video wtf

Cristiano Ronaldo narrowly avoids being two-footed by overzealous fan

Photo: @Cristiano
Cristiano Ronaldo came inches away from being kicked by a fan who leapt at him from the stands after Portugal's 2-0 defeat by Georgia on Wednesday.

The Portuguese superstar was leaving the pitch at the Veltins Arena after an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Georgia, who are ranked some 68 places below Portugal in the FIFA world rankings.

Suddenly, a supporter hopped over the barrier in the stands to try and get close to Ronaldo as he walked down the tunnel.

The fan jumped both feet first, though it seems likely he was trying to get close to the 39-year-old rather than inflict damage.

Ronaldo seemed shocked at the crazy moment, but was protected by a nearby steward who reacted quickly, moving in front of the player just as he saw the apparent threat.

It's not the first time that fans have crossed the line to try and get close to Ronaldo during Euro 2024.

In Portugal's 3-0 win over Turkey last weekend, a total of six different supporters made their way onto the pitch, with the majority heading straight for Al-Nassr forward.

