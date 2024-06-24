Hungary striker breaks 'several bones' in horror collision with Scotland goalkeeper

Photo: AP

Several bones in Barnabás Varga's face were broken during the collision during the match, and he also suffered a concussion.



The Ferencváros striker is most likely to undergo surgery. He spends the night in the hospital in Stuttgart.

Sunday's Euro 2024 match between Scotland and Hungary was delayed after a horrific injury to Barnabás Varga.Both Hungary and Scotland knew that only a win would do for either team if they stood any chance of securing third place and qualifying to the knock-out stages as one of the four best third-place finishers.As two teams entered the final 20 minutes of proceedings, Hungary won a free-kick in a threatening position, with the resulting ball launched into the box.Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn had come racing off his line and collided with his own player, Anthony Ralston, and Varga, who appeared to land awkwardly.Play was stopped as Hungarian players were quick to call on the medical staff when the injury became apparent to those around Varga.In the immediate aftermath of the incident, several Hungarian players rushed to put the 29-year-old in the recovery position as medical staff made their way onto the pitch.A protective screen was arranged by players around the Ferencváros striker in scenes eerily reminiscent of when Christian Eriksen collapsed three years ago.A stretcher was brought onto the pitch, with Hungarian players running over to grab it in order to get it to their stricken teammate in quicker fashion.Varga, who had scored his country's only goal of the tournament in a 3-1 defeat to Switzerland, was taken away on a stretcher as the whole of MHPArena applauded him.It was later confirmed by the Hungarian FA that Varga was in a stable condition and conscious as he made his way to a hospital in Stuttgart.The game resumed after a lengthy stoppage with Hungary netting a 99th minute winner through Kevin Csoboth with almost the last kick of the game.The result ensured Hungary finished third in Group A, meaning they now wait for the group stage to conclude to see whether three points will be enough to take them through.