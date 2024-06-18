How 'snickometer' tech used at Euro 2024

Get new posts by email: Subscribe

A new feature has been introduced in Euro 2024 where an equivalent of cricket's "snickometer" technology is being used with VAR.To avoid making any rash and potentially devastating decisions whilst under pressure, referees are being aided by new technology called "snickometer".Also known as "snicko", this type of technology is similar to what is seen in cricket, where it is used to determine whether the ball edged the bat or not.It shows a frame-by-frame replay of the ball flying through the air, alongside a waveform which provides a visual of the soundwave which an extremely sensitive microphone near the stumps has picked up on.The new element to the game uses "connected ball" technology, which fits match balls with a motion-sensing microchip that can track every touch at a rate of 500 times a second.This technology can offer greater clarity around offside and handball decisions made by officials.When there's a potential handball or offside call, the VAR system can use this information to see if the ball made contact with a player's hand or if they were offside at the exact moment a ball was kicked.Interestingly, for the first time, viewers at home can also see this information in some cases, similar to how the "snickometer" works in cricket broadcasts.Although this is the first time that fans have gotten to see the "snickometer" in action from home, it is not the first time that the technology has been used in football.If you cast your mind back to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, you may remember that similar technology was used then too.The use of the technology was a success in Qatar, where it was deemed to help VAR officials make decisions in real time.