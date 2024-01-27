Belgian soccer match to be REPLAYED after major VAR error

For the first time in history that a top-flight Belgian football match between Anderlecht and Genk was ordered to be replayed due to a VAR error.
Anderlecht beat Genk 2-1 in their Belgian Pro League clash last December, but the game was overshadowed by a bizarre penalty incident.
Genk forward Yira Sor had scored in the first half after he followed up on Bryan Heynen's missed penalty.
Replays showed that Sor was inside the box when Heynan took his penalty, which led the VAR to recommend to referee Nathan Verboomen that the goal should not be allowed to stand.
However, what VAR missed is that two Anderlecht players had also encroached into the penalty area whilst the penalty was being taken.
Under the laws of the game, Genk should actually have been allowed to re-take their spot-kick. Genk then appealed their loss, and a football disciplinary body has now ruled that both sides must replay the match in full following the error.
The Disciplinary Council for Professional Football stated that the VAR error constituted a misapplication of the laws of the game.
The Disciplinary Council for Professional Football has ruled that the Anderlecht - KRC Genk match at the end of last year should be replayed.
The Disciplinary Council initially declared itself competent to rule on the matter.
This overturned the earlier decision of the Professional Referee Department not to replay the match. The Council then followed KRC Genk's argument that the match officials misapplied the rules at the penalty phase in question.
KRC Genk hopes that a date will be found soon to replay the match.