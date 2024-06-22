Roman Yaremchuk scores Bergkamp-esque golazo vs Slovakia
|Photo: Reuters
Having fallen to a dismal 3-0 opening game defeat to Romania, the Ukrainians fought from behind to finally prove their mettle out in Germany.
Ivan Schranz - after his winning strike to down Belgium - gave Slovakia the lead before Mykola Shaparenko levelled things up early in the second half.
And with 10 minutes to go, substitute Yaremchuk turned the game on its head with an outstanding finish.
The 28-year-old striker showed brilliant technique to control Shaparenko's long ball forward before nudging it past Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka.
It only just got over the line, but for Ukraine it was more than enough to spark wild celebrations in the stands and tears of joy from the players at full-time.
The goal was reminiscent of Dennis Bergkamp's brilliant winning goal for the Netherlands against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup.
Yaremchuk Santai Giring Bola ke Gawang Slovakia (80'). Skor Ukraina unggul 2-1— RCTI Sports (@RCTISports_) June 21, 2024
🇺🇦: 2#euro2024 pic.twitter.com/kLTRhRfgss
