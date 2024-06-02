Home goal golazo mls video

From Halfway Line! Chicho Arango (Real Salt Lake) vs Austin FC

Real Salt Lake striker Chicho Arango has submitted his candidate for MLS Goal of the Year with a 62-yard screamer against Austin FC.

The Colombian striker opened the scoring in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Austin FC in spectacular fashion.

Arango took his time at the midfield line, spying Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver a long way off his line.

The 29-year-old then let loose with a perfectly-placed shot that sailed to the opposite post and nestled into the top corner of the net.

He went on to score two more to complete a hat-trick later in the match at America First Field.

Arango currently leads the league's Golden Boot with 16 goals this season, two ahead of D.C. United striker Christian Benteke and three ahead of Inter Miami duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.

