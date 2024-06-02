From Halfway Line! Chicho Arango (Real Salt Lake) vs Austin FC

Real Salt Lake striker Chicho Arango has submitted his candidate for MLS Goal of the Year with a 62-yard screamer against Austin FC.The Colombian striker opened the scoring in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Austin FC in spectacular fashion.Arango took his time at the midfield line, spying Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver a long way off his line.The 29-year-old then let loose with a perfectly-placed shot that sailed to the opposite post and nestled into the top corner of the net.

