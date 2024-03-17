Chicago Fire score wind-assisted injury-time winner from halfway line vs Montréal

Chicago Fire midfielder Kellyn Acosta scored one of the craziest goals you'll see behind a heavy wind from midfield for a game winner against CF Montréal.
Saturday's MLS clash at Soldier Field was a wild one, with Montréal taking the lead twice and Chicago coming back to level at 3-3.
As time ticked away, the visitors seemed set to cling on for a point, but the American city's notorious weather had something to say about that.
In the ninth minute of nine added on at the end of the second half, Acosta launched one last ball into the box from inside his own half.
The pass looked to be headed to the right wing but the swirling wind brought it back into the middle and beyond goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois, who could only help it on its way into the net.
