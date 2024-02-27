Tottenham-bound wonderkid scores Messi-like solo goal in Sweden

Tottenham Hotspur have been left excited after incoming summer signing Lucas Bergvall scored an incredible solo goal over the weekend.
Spurs secured the signing of the highly-rated 18-year-old in January as they fended off competition from Barcelona to his signature.
Bergvall will remain at Djurgårdens for the rest of the campaign before linking up with his new Tottenham teammates this summer.
And if Spurs fans weren't excited about the arrival of the talented youngster beforehand, his latest performance should offer a sneak peek into what he'll bring to north London.
Bergvall netted twice of Djurgårdens' 5-0 thrashing of United Nordic in the Svenska Cupen, with his second a thing of beauty.
He picked up the ball inside just inside his half and produced a Lionel Messi-esque run.
The teenager then beat a total of five players before producing a composed finish and placing the ball past the goalkeeper.
What a goal from Lucas Bergvall! pic.twitter.com/Ad240HoI2U— 🇸🇪 (@SwedeStats) February 25, 2024
