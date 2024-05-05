Goal of the day: Federico Bernadeschi (Toronto FC) vs FC Dallas
|Photo: @TorontoFC
The former Juventus man demonstrated his prowess early in the game, netting his first goal for Toronto during the third minute of first-half stoppage time.
Feeling confident after finally getting the monkey off his back, Bernardeschi doubled his tally on the night in the 52nd minute.
The Italian winger drove down the right side before cutting back into the middle of the field.
He then fired a genuinely wicked effort past Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes and into the top corner of the net.
Matty Longstaff added a third for Toronto in the 82nd minute before Dallas pulled one back in the 88th minute through Jesus Ferreira.
WHAT ELSE CAN WE SAY!?🇮🇹 https://t.co/OeAc0XqZQ9 pic.twitter.com/ctf9SV556b— Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) May 5, 2024
