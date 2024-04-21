Flying Backheel Golazo! Prince Owusu (Toronto FC) vs New England

A moment of Prince Owusu magic helped Toronto FC break the resistance of New England Revolution in a 1-0 victory at BMO Field on Saturday.
With the game locked at 0-0 and on a knife's edge midway through the second half, Owusu produced a moment of magic to break the deadlock.
Defender Ryan Spaulding's attempted clearance of a Matty Longstaff cross skewed in the air and dropped to Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty.
He headed the ball across goal and a speeding Owusu somehow backheeled it in with his back foot whilst airborne.
This angle of Prince Owusu's acrobatic goal is wild! 😱 pic.twitter.com/Rd1waVXoIl— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 21, 2024
Nothing. It was a striker's instinct.
