Flying Backheel Golazo! Prince Owusu (Toronto FC) vs New England

Sunday, April 21, 2024

A moment of Prince Owusu magic helped Toronto FC break the resistance of New England Revolution in a 1-0 victory at BMO Field on Saturday.

With the game locked at 0-0 and on a knife's edge midway through the second half, Owusu produced a moment of magic to break the deadlock.

Defender Ryan Spaulding's attempted clearance of a Matty Longstaff cross skewed in the air and dropped to Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty.

He headed the ball across goal and a speeding Owusu somehow backheeled it in with his back foot whilst airborne.

Asked afterwards what he was thinking as he was mid-air, the no-nonsense German forward replied:

Nothing. It was a striker's instinct.

