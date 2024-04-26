Goal of the day: Rafael Struick (Indonesia U-23) vs South Korea U-23

Rafael Struick scored a worldie to help Indonesia eliminate South Korea during the quarter-finals of the U-23 Asian Cup at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Thursday.
Facing the Asian powerhouse, Indonesia broke the deadlock in the 15th minute.
Marselino Ferdinan's long range attempt was blocked but the ball drops to Struick on the edge of the penalty area.
The ADO Den Haag forward then floated a perfectly-placed shot to the top left corner of the South Korean goal, beyond the reach of goalkeeper Baek Jong-bum.
Korea pulled even in the 45th minute through Komang Teguh's own goal before Struick netted again to restore Indonesia's lead before the break.
When a nation needs a hero, 🇮🇩 Rafael Struick steps up. Especially when it matters the most!#AFCU23 | #KORvIDN pic.twitter.com/ekm9MZxlPZ— #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) April 25, 2024
Jeong Sang-bin equalised with 14 minutes remaining despite Korea being reduced to 10 men minutes earlier when Lee Young-jun was shown a red card.
Indonesia finally emerged victorious, winning 11-10 in the penalty shootout after the match ended 2-2 following 120 minutes of play.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.