Luca Orellano scores from halfway line vs Philadelphia Union

FC Cincinnati star Luca Orellano hit the back of the net in spectacular fashion when lining up against the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday evening.Orellano is currently on loan at Cincinnati from Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama, and has been making quite the impact with an impressive haul of goals.With the scores still tied at 2-2 at TQL Stadium, Orellano threw his hat in the ring for potential goal of the season with a stunning goal from halfway line.It started inside the defensive third as center back Kipp Keller delivered a key defensive stop to deny a possible scoring chance from Mikael Uhre.The hosts gained possession and put the ball out wide with Argentinian Luca Orellano on the left flank.Orellano picked up the ball on the halfway line and picked up his head, then the unthinkable happened.The 24-year-old caught Union goalkeeper Oliver Semmle off his line and proceeded to float a long-range effort over the outstretched hands of the German shot-stopper.The stunning strike helped Cincinnati to a dramatic 4-3 win, as Luciano Acosta netted the decisive goal in the 10th minute of stoppage-time.

