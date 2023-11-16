Wayne Rooney's brother scores sensational halfway line goal

Wayne Rooney is not the only member of his family capable of scoring from the halfway line, with younger brother John doing likewise for Macclesfield in English football's seventh tier.
Former England captain Rooney has a reputation for scoring similar goals from distance across his spells at Everton, Manchester United and D.C. United.
And John Rooney, who has spent time with Wrexham in the past, has now shown that worldies run in his family.
The 32-year-old scored a sensational goal from 45 yards in a 1-1 draw against Basford United on Wednesday.
Commencing with a tackle in midfield, John dribbled the ball towards the halfway line.
With most expecting him to pass, he looked up and saw the goalkeeper off his line and chipped him from 45 yards.