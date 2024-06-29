Marc Guéhi's dad may miss Slovakia game due to religious reason
Table of Contents
|Photo: @England
The knockout stage of Euro 2024 begins this weekend, with the Three Lions taking on the Falcons on Sunday evening in Gelsenkirchen.
Guéhi is very likely to start against Slovakia, having earned Gareth Southgate's trust in Germany.
Starring in an England defence that has conceded just one goal at the European Championship, nothing appears to faze the Crystal Palace star.
Now Guéhi is preparing for the most significant game of his career so far, but his father may not be able to attend the match - because he is a church minister.
READ MORE: Iranian soccer player fined & suspended for hugging female fan
His father, John, is a church minister in Lewisham, South East London, and would normally be taking a service on Sunday.
Asked if his dad will be in the stands in Gelsenkirchen, the 23-year-old replied:
I actually don't know. Usually, God comes first.
I'd expect him to be at church but he could turn up, I don't know. I'll have to message him later to ask.
Also Read:
- Cristiano Ronaldo narrowly avoids being two-footed by overzealous fan
- Spain could break German employment law for playing 'underage' Lamine Yamal
- Hungary striker breaks 'several bones' in horror collision with Scotland goalkeeper
- Nathan Ake speaks about Dutch fans' Ruud Gullit blackface
- Germany fan had hand BROKEN by wayward Niclas Füllkrug shot
- Scotland fans bizarrely placed in 'horror film' dungeon for Euro 2024 stay
- Scots dad takes son out of school to go on 'educational trip' at Euro 2024
- Scotland star John McGinn poses in 'goggles' celebration for Euro 2024 squad photo
- Why Lamine Yamal brings SCHOOL HOMEWORK to Euro 2024
- Fans risk hefty fines for wearing fake shirts at Euro 2024
- Why some of Europe's best players missing from Euro 2024 sticker album?
Post a Comment