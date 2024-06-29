Marc Guéhi's dad may miss Slovakia game due to religious reason

I actually don't know. Usually, God comes first.



I'd expect him to be at church but he could turn up, I don't know. I'll have to message him later to ask.

England defender Marc Guéhi is not sure whether his father will be present to watch him play on Sunday against Slovakia because "God comes first".The knockout stage of Euro 2024 begins this weekend, with the Three Lions taking on the Falcons on Sunday evening in Gelsenkirchen.Guéhi is very likely to start against Slovakia, having earned Gareth Southgate's trust in Germany.Starring in an England defence that has conceded just one goal at the European Championship, nothing appears to faze the Crystal Palace star.Now Guéhi is preparing for the most significant game of his career so far, but his father may not be able to attend the match - because he is a church minister.His father, John, is a church minister in Lewisham, South East London, and would normally be taking a service on Sunday.Asked if his dad will be in the stands in Gelsenkirchen, the 23-year-old replied: