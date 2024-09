YouTuber mimicks Lionel Messi's celebration in front of Cristiano Ronaldo's locker

We would like to point out that Al-Nassr Club has always been welcoming to its visitors, fans and lovers. Throughout its long history, the team's doors have always been open to everyone.



However, what occurred yesterday inside the dressing room at Al-Awal, marked by individual irresponsible behavior, is unacceptable. They showed a lack of respect for the club's fans.



At Al-Nassr Club, we have instructed the relevant internal departments to take immediate action to protect the club's intellectual, moral, and material rights.

To the Nasraoui fans, I sincerely apologize if the photo upset you. It was meant as a joke, but I made a mistake. I hold your respect in the highest regard.

A Saudi influencer has sparked outrage for displaying disrespectful behavior towards Al-Nassr talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo YouTuber Abu Omar, accompanied by fellow members of the Saudi Arabian esports group Team Falcons, was on a tour of Al-Nassr's dressing room at Al-Awal Stadium.However, Omar is considered to have taken things too far by mimicking Lionel Messi 's iconic hands over ears celebration in front of Ronaldo's locker.Messi struck the celebration when helping Argentina to victory over the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup, as he cupped his ears in the direction of Dutch coach Louis van Gaal.Omar's antics have since gone viral, prompting Al-Nassr to publicly call for respect toward the club.Omar later apologised to Al-Nassr fans on his X account.