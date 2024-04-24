Fabio Capello weighs in on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Former England manager Fabio Capello has shared his perspective on the frequent GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Messi and Ronaldo are the two stars of their generation, winning 13 Ballon d'Ors and numerous titles between them.
They are two of the most decorated players to have ever graced the beautiful game, with their exploits on the goalscoring front unlikely to be repeated.
However, the discourse over who is better between them has persisted within the football community.
Capello is, though, eager to point out that one star rises higher than the other when it comes to comparisons between two icons of world football.
Whilst acknowledging Ronaldo's greatness, Capello doesn't consider the Portuguese on the same level of genius as Messi. Real Madrid and Juventus boss said:
[Ronaldo] is a great player. He won titles, he won the Ballon d'Or, but as I said before, it's not as great as how Messi has been.
For me, if you talk to me about Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi, I will say Messi.
Ronaldo is a great scorer, shoots, does everything, knows how to do everything, but he is not a genius. Very simple.
