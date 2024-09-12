Cristiano Ronaldo blasts Erik ten Hag over things 'you can't say' as Man Utd boss
Ten Hag has recently played down United's chances of winning the top trophies in the game in the near future, claiming that his side are a team still in transition.
Since the Dutchman took over, United have finished third and eighth in the Premier League, although they have won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in that time.
Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, Ronaldo was hugely critical of ten Hag's conduct as United boss.
As I told you, Manchester, they need to rebuild everything, in my opinion.
The coach, they say they cannot compete to win the League and Champions League.
[As] Manchester United coach, you cannot say that you're not going to fight to win the League or Champions League.
You have to be, to mentally say, listen, maybe we don't have that potential, but I cannot say that. We're going to try. You have to try.
Meanwhile, on the huge project awaiting new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Ronaldo stated that a major "rebuilding" project needed to take place.
This club needs time to rebuild because it's still one of the best clubs in the world, but they need to change. They understand that. This is the only way.
This is why they show, they start to change again, the structure of the club, the president, the infrastructures and everything. The owners of the club.
They're investing in the training ground... so I'm happy because [things are changing]. I'm not happy the way it all happened, but in the same way, we cannot control some points of our life sometimes, but it's done, already done.
Ronaldo is a United legend after scoring 145 goals in 326 appearances across two spells, whilst he also won nine trophies with the Red Devils.
However, the 39-year-old Portugal legend had seen his second spell at Old Trafford turn into a nightmare, following a series of bust-ups with ten Hag.
Ronaldo's contract was eventually terminated in November 2022, following an explosive TV interview which saw him criticise ten Hag and the club's owners.
