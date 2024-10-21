Montpellier president sacks coach in post-game interview on live TV

We can't change 25 players, so, unfortunately, I've taken the initiative to stop Michel tonight.



We talked in the locker room after the game. I told him it was over tonight.



And I said to the players that, thanks to their great job, they had fired the coach and that they need to take their responsibilities next week against Toulouse.

Montpellier president Laurent Nicollin has shocked viewers by publicly announcing the sacking of coach Michel Der Zakarian in his post-game interview LIVE on TV.The Ligue 1 strugglers are languishing at rock bottom of the French top flight, losing six of their opening eight matches whilst conceding a staggering 26 goals.Montpellier's woeful campaign worsened after Sunday's 5-0 pummelling against Olympique de Marseille in front of a furious home crowd at Stade de la Mosson.But the biggest fireworks went off after full-time as club president Nicollin decided to dismiss Der Zakarian immediately.Speaking toFrance, Nicollin explained:Der Zakarian's public departure brings an end to the 60-year-old's second spell in charge of Montpellier, whom he initially took charge of for four years between 2017 and 2021 before leaving for Brest.

