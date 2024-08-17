Marseille player suspended for wishing happy birthday to ex-Newcastle man

I was indeed suspended as a precautionary measure by Olympique de Marseille following an Instagram story where I wished a teammate (Chancel Mbemba) a happy birthday.



I have to clarify that at no moment did I wish to cause harm to my club or to my management. It was a simple birthday message, as I usually do with other teammates.



If I have hurt anyone, I apologise, but know that this was never my intention. Have a good day everyone.

Olympique Marseille youngster Rayan Hassad has been suspended for sending a happy birthday message to teammate Chancel Mbemba on Instagram.The 18-year-old posted a picture of himself and the former Newcastle United and FC Porto defender on his Instagram story, with the caption: "Happy birthday cousin."However, Marseille have interpreted the term "cousin" as a subtle jab related to a recent incident between Mbemba and reserve team coach Ali Zarrack.Mbemba was suspended by the club last week following an incident during training where he clashed with Zarrak after being called "cousin" several times.According to La Provence, Hassad was suspended by the club as a precautionary measure.He was also alleged to have insulted a fellow teammate, and refused to carry out instructions given to him by a member of staff.In response to the suspension, Hassad issued an apology on Instagram.Despite the apology, Marseille have not yet provided details on the duration or specific conditions of Hassad's suspension.The midfielder signed his first professional contract with the Ligue 1 side in 2022 and currently has a year left on his current deal.