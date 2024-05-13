Ex-Barcelona youngster accused of sending TWIN to play instead of himself
Edgar Ié signed for the Romanian side in February after leaving Turkish outfit İstanbul Başakşehir the previous month.
However, Dinamo were surprised when the player claiming to be the 30-year-old could only communicate in Portuguese despite playing in Spain, France, Turkey and the Netherlands.
The player has also allegedly refused to show them his driving license.
According to reports from media outlets in Romania, Dinamo are now investigating whether the player who actually arrived in Bucharest was Ié's twin brother Edelino.
The bizarre case has been uncovered by journalist Daniel Șendre, who has lifted the lid on a remarkable saga that has engulfed a club battling to avoid relegation.
If it is proved that an imposter has taken to the pitch, then Dinamo risk losing the eight points that have been collected during the five matches in which Edelino has played.
Dinamo could avoid sanction if they can prove that they were deceived and had no knowledge of the alleged identity fraud.
Ié began his career playing for União Bissau and Sporting CP before joining Barcelona B in 2012.
He made his senior debut for he Catalan side under coach Luis Enrique in December 2014.
The Bissau-Guinean defender also graced the books of Villarreal B, Belenenses, Lille, Nantes, Trabzonspor, Feyenoord Rotterdam and Başakşehir.
Meanwhile, his brother Edelino has spent practically his entire career playing in Portugal.
