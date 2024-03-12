Cameroon suspend 62 soccer players for age fraud

SIXTY TWO players had been suspended from the Cameroonian domestic league for concealing their ages.
The players have been ruled ineligible to compete in the upcoming play-off's for the MTN Elite One - Cameroon's top division.
In total, 15 clubs in Cameroon have at least one player suspended for age fraud.
Clubs that have players banned now have 72 hours to appeal the decision.
One such player who has been banned is Wilfried Nathan Doualla, who shocked fans at AFCON claiming to be 17-years-old.
This isn't the first time Cameroon has grappled with age fraud allegations.
Last year, 21 members of the country's 30-player squad failed age tests ahead of the Under-17 AFCON tournament in Algeria.
Age fraud has been a long-running concern for African football, with accusations of overage players casting a shadow over several of its junior international victories.
