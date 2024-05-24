West Ham star charged over betting rules breach
The FA has been investigating suspicious betting activity surrounding bookings that the 26-year-old received last year for almost nine months.
Paquetá is allegedly deliberately received yellow cards against Leicester City, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Bournemouth in 2022 and 2023.
The governing body said in a statement that Paquetá "directly sought to influence the progress, conduct, or any other aspect of, or occurrence in these matches by intentionally seeking to receive a card from the referee for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market in order for one or more persons to profit from betting."
Responding to the charges, the 26-year-old posted on Instagram:
I am extremely surprised and upset that The FA has decided to charge me.
For nine months I have cooperated with every step of their investigations and provided all the information I can.
I deny the charges in their entirety and will fight with every breath to clear my name.
Due to the ongoing process, I will not be providing any further comment.
West Ham have also vowed to stick by their player on a busy day for the club following the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as their new manager.
Lucas categorically denies the breach and will continue to robustly defend his position.
The club will continue to stand by and support the player throughout the process.
Paquetá has been one of West Ham's best players since his big-money move from Olympique Lyon in 2022.
The former Flamengo and AC Milan star was close to joining Manchester City last summer, but the deal collapsed amid the FA betting investigation.
