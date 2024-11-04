Peterborough bizarrely denied Olimpico goal vs Newport
Table of Contents
A corner kick taken by Jack Sparkes appeared to go directly into the net, although some Peterborough players did not immediately celebrate.
His teammates eventually ran to the corner flag to celebrate the goal with Sparkes before being stopped by referee Stephen Martin, who consulted with his linesman before awarding a corner kick instead of a goal.
Incredibly, the officials deemed that the ball was headed out of play before it made its way into the net through a hole in the netting.
Posh manager Darren Ferguson was equally as miffed and admitted it was a "surreal" moment when the goal was not awarded.
Well... 🫣#pufc pic.twitter.com/jwDbEqB7K6— Peterborough United (@theposh) November 3, 2024
It's a goal. The footage has showed that clearly. There's good coverage of it to show it's a goal.
I think I was the same as everyone in the stadium as it was a bit surreal and everyone sort of stopped like someone had pressed the pause button. Then we started celebrating.
I don't think the ref knew what to do and the linesman didn't help him and he's made a human error. He's said it's gone in the side of the net, but it's clearly a goal.
Thankfully it turned out to make little difference to the game, as Peterborough ran out 4-2 winners, and will play in the FA Cup second round against Notts County.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
Post a Comment