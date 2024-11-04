Peterborough bizarrely denied Olimpico goal vs Newport

Peterborough United were wrongly denied a goal during their FA Cup win over Newport County on Saturday in bizarre circumstances.A corner kick taken by Jack Sparkes appeared to go directly into the net, although some Peterborough players did not immediately celebrate.His teammates eventually ran to the corner flag to celebrate the goal with Sparkes before being stopped by referee Stephen Martin, who consulted with his linesman before awarding a corner kick instead of a goal.Incredibly, the officials deemed that the ball was headed out of play before it made its way into the net through a hole in the netting.

It's a goal. The footage has showed that clearly. There's good coverage of it to show it's a goal.



I think I was the same as everyone in the stadium as it was a bit surreal and everyone sort of stopped like someone had pressed the pause button. Then we started celebrating.



I don't think the ref knew what to do and the linesman didn't help him and he's made a human error. He's said it's gone in the side of the net, but it's clearly a goal.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson was equally as miffed and admitted it was a "surreal" moment when the goal was not awarded.Thankfully it turned out to make little difference to the game, as Peterborough ran out 4-2 winners, and will play in the FA Cup second round against Notts County.