West Brom defender makes save of the season with his HAND

West Bromwich Albion defender Cédric Kipré miraculously escaped punishment for making a goal-line save with his hand against Queens Park Rangers.
With QPR 2-1 down in Wednesday's match, Kipré blocked a header from QPR's Sam Field using his hand close to the goal line, executing a remarkable save reminiscent of a goalkeeper's reflexes.
This action would typically be considered a handball and a red card and penalty would usually follow for preventing a goal.
KIPRE TIPS THE BALL OVER…— UpTheRs (@UpTheRs) March 6, 2024
WITH HIS HAND. https://t.co/TNz8YN0jDi
However, neither the match officials nor the QPR spotted the clear rule breach, allowing play to continue uninterrupted.
It's important to note that there was no Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in this match to review the incident.
The game ended 2-2, with Field eventually getting on the scoresheet against his former club.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.