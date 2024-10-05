Watch Illan Meslier's horrific last-minute gaffe vs Sunderland

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier produced one of the all-time howlers to cost his side a vital win at Sunderland on Friday night.The error occurred in the closing stages of the match at the Stadium of Light when Leeds were leading 2-1.With Sunderland pushing for an equaliser, Alan Browne flicked an unthreatening ball into the Leeds box.Instead of scooping the ball up with ease, Meslier mishandled a relatively simple ball, allowing it to slip through his grasp and into the net.As the home fans celebrated and chanted "Leeds are falling apart again", the French goalkeeper could only look on and wonder what had just happened.

😳 Meslier with one of the worst blunders you will ever see in the history of football ... pic.twitter.com/UC6aYwKjah — Olt Sports (@oltsport_) October 5, 2024

To lose two points in this way is heartbreaking and horrendous.



I have won and lost many points in the last second, but I have not experienced something like this in 30 years in professional football.



Normally the goalkeeper takes the ball, clears it and the referee blows the final whistle and the game is won.



Pascal Struijk said the ball bounced and jumped completely in the other direction because there was a mark on the pitch. But I cannot tell you if that was the case.

Get new posts by email: Subscribe

The blunder resulted in a 2-2 draw for Leeds, a result that was particularly disappointing given their dominant performance throughout most of the match.Responding to the incident, Leeds boss Daniel Farke said after the match: