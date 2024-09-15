Hilarious translation error in Ireland's matchday programme vs Latvia U-21
|Photo: @MarkBroomy
Both teams faced off in a Euro 2025 qualifier earlier this week, but the match programme was immediately withdrawn from sale well before kick-off when the errors were discovered.
There were numerous bizarre translation errors throughout, with Dario Sits name printed as "Dario Shit" whilst Bruno Melnis was "Bruno the Black."
Forward Gleb Patika was printed as "Gleb Liked It," and Robert Melkis was labelled as "Robert The Liar."
|Photo: @IrishPropaganda
A public apology was later published to the Latvian FA following the online coverage.
We are aware of a translation error that was published in the match programme for the Under-21s match on Tuesday.
The programme was immediately pulled from sale, and our Latvian visitors were contacted and made aware of the situation for which we apologised, and which was accepted.
We have already begun a review of our programme production process to ensure it will not happen again.
The match at Tallaght Stadium finished in a 2-2 draw.
