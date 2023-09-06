Spain government mistakenly honours Mauro Icardi's sister for winning Women's World Cup

The Spanish government have mistakenly awarded Mauro Icardi's sister the Royal Order of Sports Merit for winning the Women's World Cup this summer.
But it would seem there has been a big mistake when printing the names of those being honoured by the government.
The first name on the list was printed as Ivana Icardi Rivero, the sister of former Inter Milan striker and current Galatasaray ace Icardi.
This was a huge blunder, as Ivana is not a member of the Spanish women's national football team and did not play in the World Cup.
She is instead an Argentinian influencer and model who is NOT a footballer.
The error was later corrected, and the medal was given to the correct recipient, Ivana Andrés, the captain for the Spanish women's national team.
The mistake has been a source of embarrassment for the Spanish government, and it has raised questions about the vetting process for awards.